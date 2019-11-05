BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- A Massachusetts grand jury is investigating contracts and payments between municipalities and the marijuana companies they host.
The Boston Globe reports the grand jury convened by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling is part of a larger effort by federal prosecutors to curb local corruption related to the cannabis industry.
Lelling's office has sent subpoenas to at least six communities -- Great Barrington, Eastham, Leicester, Newton, Northampton and Uxbridge -- regarding information about their host community agreements.
Officials in Northampton and Easthampton both confirmed to Western Mass News they received subpoenas from Lelling's office.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaCchapelle said "we're fully complying and are structuring the search and collection of the documents."
Meanwhile, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz told Western Mass News his city is also cooperating, saying, in part, "we know of no wrongful conduct, or even an allegation of such conduct, by any current or former city of Northampton official or employee."
Each recreational marijuana firm is required to sign the contract with the community it plans to operate in before they can apply for a state license. The contracts normally call for substantial payments to the municipality.
The criticism of the contracts has been that local officials often demand more money than allowed under state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.