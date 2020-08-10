CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mural is up in Chicopee to honor a popular community member, known as Bunny.
Bunny has touched the lives and hearts of residents and tourists that travel through Chicopee, and now his smiling face has a permanent home.
“Bunny is probably the most well-known man in Chicopee,” said Paul Parks, Chicopee community activist. “I like to refer to him as Chicopee’s number one citizen.”
Those who don’t know his name have probably seen Bunny waving and smiling at them.
“Bunny is an icon in Chicopee for 60 years,” Parks said.
Artist Johnny Miranda and community activist Paul Parks said they wanted to figure out a way to honor this local legend, so they came together to create the Bunny mural on Bunny’s favorite corner.
“As many in Chicopee know, there have been efforts in the past to erect a statue for Bunny who is an icon, and that was a bit unsuccessful,” Miranda said. “So I thought, hey, why not do a mural, and with the help of Paul Parks was able to get this wall and this is what we’ve been working on for the past few weeks.”
Parks said Miranda put about 35 to 40 hours into creating the Bunny mural making sure he displayed Bunny’s fun-loving spirit.
“Bright, cheerful colors represent what Bunny brings to the city,” he said.
Not only is this painting for Bunny, but organizers said it’s something that has brought the community closer together.
“When we want to honor someone and we come together to make it happen, that’s the bigger lesson in all this,” Miranda said.
This Friday, the Bunny mural will be revealed. Organizers said Bunny is looking at this as an early birthday gift, which is in October.
“He’s super happy and super excited about the mural,” Parks said.
(1) comment
Cool!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.