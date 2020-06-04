SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protests and outrage over the death of George Floyd has left many people unsettled across the globe, including in western Massachusetts.
For eight minutes straight, many people came together in Springfield on Thursday were silent, paying their respects to Floyd.
Ronn Johnson, president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, said though systemic racism is nothing new to people of color, the death of Floyd hits too close to home.
"You really feel this in a personal way because I don't know of a black male that has had an unfortunate situation with the law enforcement official,” Johnson said.
Wanting to make a change this week, Johnson and others organized a mural being painted by three artists to recognize unarmed black lives lost to law enforcement across the country.
"I really hope that this instillation on our building, giving homage to the 77 lives black men and women who have lost their lives over a twelve month period of time…and it could be even more than that because some may have not been reported,” Johnson added.
The theme for the mural is "Say Their Name."
"Because it meant that they existed, they were a person. They were not just a statistic, but they had a life,” Johnson explained.
Anyone coming to view the mural can also add their own tributes to those who lost their lives."
“We will have a table set up for people to come by. We have paper, pens. They can write whatever they want and we'll just tape it up on the wall,” said Britt Ruhe, director of Common Wealth Murals.
Western Mass News is told there is a special reason for the dove.
"Freedom and breaking free from things that way us down, and also the spirits of those who have passed and also a symbol of peace and hope,” Ruhe noted.
While the mural is expected to be completed by the end of the week, Johnson said he hopes the take away lasts longer.
“I hope the take-away is that folks go and tell somebody what they saw, what it depicted, and how it made them feel,” Johnson said.
