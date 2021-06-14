SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the One Stop Plaza on the 400 block of Central Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a gunshot victim.
"Officers located an adult male gunshot victim inside a convenience store who succumbed to his injuries on scene," Walsh explained.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
