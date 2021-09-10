CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- No one has been charged yet in the murder of Jafet Robles who was shot in Szot Park in Chicopee 4 years ago.
Now the Hampden District Attorney's Office is once again asking for the public's help in solving this case.
Jafet Robles was passionate about criminal justice reform after turning his life around for the better, his family tells us.
[READ MORE: Springfield activist murdered in Szot Park, family seeking answers still]
At the time of his murder, Jafet was 33-years-old.
He was shot in Szot Park - and found on September 11, 2017 at around 7:20 a.m. by Chicopee city employees.
"Shortly thereafter, the Chicopee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office responded in the vicinity of 229 Bemis Road and began an active homicide investigation. Investigators believe he arrived in the area around 9:00 p.m. of the previous evening, September 10, 2017," noted Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni's Office.
After his death, hundreds in the local community came together in support of his family; in support of his mother.
“That's when I realized the impact my son had on the community,” Jafet’s mom, Noemi Arguinzoni told us earlier this year.
A local activist who supported others, gone too soon.
“Jafet was truly an innocent victim,” District Attorney Gulluni recently told Western Mass News.
"Jafet Robles is fondly remembered as a loving and devoted father, who had a passion and great love for his community, and is missed by many," Hampden District Attorney spokesperson, James Leydon adds.
Leydon explained Friday that the investigation is ongoing and their office, along with Jafet's family, are asking for the public's assistance.
"If (you) have any information regarding Jafet’s case, especially if (you) may have witnessed anything that may be useful to investigators ...contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, (413) 505-5993, or the Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Division, (413) 594-1740," Leydon noted.
If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
“Somebody knows, probably more than one person knows,” Argunzony told Western Mass News back in May ... "I’m still hopeful we'll get answers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.