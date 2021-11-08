(WGGB/WSHM) -- There are shocking images out of Houston after a concert turned deadly over the weekend. Investigators are piecing together exactly what happened when a crowd surge near the stage ended with eight people losing their lives and hundreds of others injured.
Hip hop artist Travis Scott was performing in his hometown of Houston Friday night when things turned tragic. Now, it has some local residents rethinking their own safety at concerts moving forward.
“I’m a big fan of a good ole mosh pit, but not something like that,” said Jasmine Vail of East Longmeadow.
Elijah Delgado of Springfield added, “I would second-guess it. If it’s like Travis, I’m definitely gonna second-guess it.”
The concert was supposed to be the highlight of the hip hop megastar's weeklong Astroworld festival until the night ended in tragedy with eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 years old dying and hundreds more injured after a violent crowd surge.
Cell phone video captured concertgoers calling out to Scott, begging him to stop the show after hundreds attempted to push their way to the front, but the show only paused for a moment as Scott watched an ambulance making its way through the crowd.
“There’s no way Travis Scott didn’t know something was going on,” Vail said.
Now, Scott and fellow hip hop star, Drake, who was on stage together at the time, are being sued by families of those who lost their lives. It’s not the first time Scott’s behavior on-stage has landed him in hot water. In 2018, he pled guilty nine months after being arrested for inciting a riot at his concert in Arkansas.
Additionally, Live Nation is issuing refunds to everyone in attendance, and it’s affected other shows in the area. Live Nation Houston announced on Monday that ticket sales for a Billy Joel concert next September at Minute Maid Park will be delayed until further notice.
Scott took to Instagram on Sunday and made his first public statement since the incident.
“Anytime I can make out anything that’s going on, I’d stop the show. Help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation”
Scott announced that he plans on covering the cost of the funerals for those who lost their lives.
