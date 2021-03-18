CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurants across the state have gone months without offering live entertainment due to coronavirus safety restrictions, but changes are underway.
Typically at the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee, musicians bring live entertainment to patrons, but as colder months rolled in, COVID-19 safety restrictions made that no longer possible, but now things are looking up.
Bill Stetson, owner of the Rumbleseat, told Western Mass News that things aren’t the same without the extra element of fun brought by musicians.
“We had a little bit on the patio last summer and now with a combination of rules are relaxing and the good weather, we're anticipating that again soon,” Stetson explained.
Many musicians, like Agawam's Andy Moffat, have had a tough time not being able to play in-person gigs during the pandemic.
“It sucks because I love performing, I love being able to connect with people in person meet new fans and what not,” Moffatt said.
Restrictions eased on March 1 when live music was allowed back in restaurants, but Governor Charlie Baker clarified this didn't include singing, so full bands and acoustic performers were out of luck and so was a business boost.
“For us, it adds customers for sure when you've got a popular musician come in and you fill out all the tables in the place,” Stetson added.
Stetson is hoping the state will soon allow more rules to be lifted and singers can be welcomed back.
Luckily, Moffat told Western Mass News the time off has been a blessing in disguise for him.
“It’s kind of forcing us to be creative without any distractions…I have another plans for songs and singles and albums for this year, so it’s that’s my main focus and when it’s completely safe, I’m coming for everyone,” Moffatt added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.