WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following news of the worst mass shooting in New Zealand history, locally, many will gather to hold a vigil to honor the lives lost.
This interfaith gathering is being organized along with the local Muslim community.
This is going to take place at the Islamic Society of Western Mass on Amostown Road.
The Islamic Society of Western Mass tells us that they feel deep sorrow and outrage, given the attack on the Muslim worshipers in New Zealand.
They say that they unequivocally condemn the message of the hate live streamed by the attacker.
Mohammad Saleem-Bajwa tells Western Mass News why it's so important to hold this vigil tonight.
"Whether it happens to the Jewish community or the Islamic community, or," Saleem-Bajwa tells us. "The Christian community or any other community, we are all together, and the whole community reacts the same way. The whole community likes to stand together in solidarity."
The Interfaith Council of Greater Springfield says that, with another attack on a religious institution, they want to affirm their commitment to a world government by not fear and hate, but love and understanding.
The silent vigil begins at 6:30 with an evening prayer service.
The social portion of the event will begin at 7:00.
