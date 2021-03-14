PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials were called to a structure fire on Griffin Street in the Bondsville area of Palmer at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
The Palmer Fire Department told Western Mass New mutual aid was needed by the Bondsville, Ware, Monson, Warren, and Belchertown Fire Departments.
Officials added that after extinguishing the flames, they noticed that the damage was severe and that the house is now a total loss. There are also no reported injuries.
The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.