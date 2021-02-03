GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple fire departments were called to a fire on Leyden Road in Greenfield Wednesday morning.
According to the Greenfield Fire Department, the road is closed at Barton Road and Leyden Woods Lane as crews work to put out the flames.
Greenfield Police add that Leyden Road will be closed for several hours.
No word on any injuries or a cause of the fire.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
