SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The stimulus checks expected to reach Americans later this month has many people talking.

There are still many questions about who will get checks, how much they'll get, and if there are any hidden clauses.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing an economic crisis as millions of Americans file for unemployment.

Stimulus payment calculator How much could you and your family possibly see in a stimulus payment? Click to calculate.

The coronavirus relief package aimed at easing the financial burden gives a cash payment of $1,200 to every U.S. adult or does it?

Western Mass News is getting answers with financial advisor Richard Pelletier, who's helping us breakdown some myths.

Fact or myth: the money from the stimulus check will be taken out of your tax refund.

"If your filing a tax return and you get a return of $2,000, you're still going to get it. It's not going to get an offset," Pelletier explained.

That's a myth.

Next: people who choose to withhold greater taxes for the purpose of getting a larger refund are a stipulation to the plan

"If you've overpaid your taxes and have a refund, you're going to get that," Pelletier said.

So that's a myth. The money will not be taken out from any refunds, nor will it need to be paid back.

If you receive Social Security benefits, you don't need to file a tax form to receive a relief check.

“Basically yes. There's no earned income requirement,” Pelletier said.

So that's a fact. In order to get the stimulus check, all you need to be is an American drawing either Social Security or veterans' benefits or have filed tax returns for 2019 or 2018 and you'll automatically get your payment.

Another: I can get in front of the line to get my check first.

“That is a complete scam. This is going to be done automatically. Anyone contacting you, assume it's a scam,” Pelletier said.

Mark that as a myth, Pelletier said there are no priorities. Ignore anyone asking for your information saying you can get your check sooner.

Finally: not every American will receive a check

“It's going to cap out at $150,000,” Pelletier noted.

While that's a fact, most Americans will - as long as they earn up to $75,000 a year. They will get the money and $500 for every child, but there is a phase-out.

Taxpayers who don't typically file or haven't in the last two years will need to submit a simple tax return. Most stimulus checks will be sent via direct deposit and the IRS said distribution of payments will begin in the next three weeks.