NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With extreme heat in the forecast, doctors are urging people to use common sense.
Doctors at Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News, there's a lot of myths out there when it comes to keeping body temperatures cool.
Western Mass News breaks down myth vs. fact to keep you and your family safe.
Let's see if you pass the test.
It's hot. And going to get even hotter in the days to come.
Dr. Gerald Beltran, Baystate's Chief of Disaster Medicine helped break down some common myths... and some you may never have heard of to stay cool.
Myth or fact:
Eating spicy food cools you down.
"When you eat hot, spicy food you get sweaty and it may feel like it's cooling you down but it's just basically using your existing system so I don't know that it would cool you any further. I've seen no data on that," Dr. Beltran said.
So... That's a myth.
Humans have nearly a quarter of their sweat glands in their feet... Our feet are sweaty!
"That has some basis for truth. So the concentration per square centimeter for the sweat glands is highest in the palms of the hands and soles of the feat," Dr. Beltran explained.
Put that in the fact column.
He said, try a swipe of antiperspirant on the soles of your feet.
Next up: Refrigerated drinks and ice cubes shock the system when it's this hot.
"The recommendation for those which are in heat exhaustion which is getting close to heatstroke, the recommendation is to cool off quickly which includes cool fluids so I would have to go with myth on that one," Dr. Beltran noted.
Mark that as a myth.
Sports drinks work just as well as water to dehydrate in extreme heat.
"Water first and foremost, that's going to be important because the fluid loss is primary," Dr. Beltran said.
While that's a myth, Doctor Beltran said if you're exercising or working in the heat, you can replace those electrolytes by cutting a sports drink in half with water.
Finally: Leaving your ceiling fan on will cool your home.
"Ideally it's a cool environment, so the air conditioning is going to win because you're going to cool off, you're able to evaporate quickly," Dr. Beltran explained.
A fan simply moves hot air around, but if it's all you have, Dr. Beltran said to sit in front of it for a while and it will help sweat evaporate from the skin.
Another tip for cooling the body temperature doctors have said was put ice packs where your pulse points are.
That includes around the neck, temples, inner wrists, ankles, tops of feet and back of knees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.