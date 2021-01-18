SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An N-95 mask drive was held in Springfield Monday, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Western Mass News spoke with Massachusetts State Representative Bud Williams in Springfield Monday.
He said he believed there were about 200 to 300 cars that showed up at Monday's drive. He explained that they had many sponsors, including local churches that helped to make this drive happen.
“We passed out N-95 masks because your life does matter, and what better time than on Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. We can celebrate and pass out our masks to keep our community safe," Williams said.
Williams explained that access to masks in the black and brown communities can be a problem, especially N-95 masks.
He said that this is the first of many opportunities that the Springfield Black COVID Coalition will take to provide masks to those who need them.
