EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Part of North Main Street in East Longmeadow is closed to traffic Monday morning after a dumpster got caught in powerlines.
A Western Mass news viewer reached out to our newsroom to report the incident.
Upon arriving on scene, our Western Mass News crew spotted a dumpster on top of a garbage struck stuck in power lines.
According to an East Longmeadow fire official, the garbage truck operator was picking up trash from the nearby Big Y supermarket and forgot to put the dumpster down before driving away.
As of 9:00 a.m. a tow truck was working to remove the dumpster from the top of the truck.
East Longmeadow police crews were also spotted on scene assisting.
No word on when the road will reopen.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
