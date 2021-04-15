SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man from Maine who is now formally accused of burning down the Martin Luther King Junior Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield.
The suspect has been behind bars, accused of setting small fires at the church in December.
Dushko Vulchev, 44, of Houlton, ME is charged with setting the fire that destroyed the church building and the religious artifacts inside on December 28. The church has been boarded up since.
Bishop Talbert Swan, President of the NAACP of Greater Springfield, told Western Mass News he's not surprised the fire turned out to be a hate crime.
"That has been a tactic that has been used for many, many years against the Black community,” Swan said. “To hit the heart of an institution that has mattered so much to us, particularly because of the role it has played in undergirding our faith in the civil rights movement."
According to court documents, investigators said they found messages on Vulchev’s electronic devices, showing a hatred of black people.
“Unfortunately, people think that we have gotten to a place where racism is not a problem as it was in the past...but unfortunately, racism gets passed down from generation to generation and until there is a change of attitude within the minds of racists who continue to pass this mindset down, we’ll continue to struggle with it,” Vulchev said.
Swan said the solution is to have a society where there is a zero tolerance for acts of racial hatred.
Vulchev could face up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.