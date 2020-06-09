SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Some restaurant patios are now open to diners in the city of Springfield in line with Gov. Charlie Baker's Phase 2 reopening guidelines.
At least one downtown restaurant had to wait a little longer to allow outdoor dining.
Nadim’s was approved to open Tuesday.
It’s been about three months since Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill in Springfield has been able to welcome dine-in customers.
Tuesday, the patio area was finally allowed to open up under the state's reopening guidelines for Phase 2 that went into effect Monday. Final approval from the city of Springfield took a little longer.
“Unfortunately, it feels like we are reopening again from scratch because we have new systems from table order from sending orders to the kitchen and making sure the staff keep a distance away, so it’s a good day today,” Owner Nadim Kashouh said.
He said he was hoping to open up Monday after filling out a seven-page application for Springfield's Licensing Department, but the city put him on pause.
“There was a minor glitch on one of the applications with the layout of the patio,” Kashouh said. “We didn’t mark down where Main Street was, or is rather, so we kind of communicated that over the phone, and she said this is a minor thing. Go ahead and you can open.”
On the application, eight different departments in the city need to check approved before a restaurant can open its outdoor dining.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement to Western Mass News about restaurants opening for business.
It reads in part:
“I’m elated. My goal was to get them open ASAP and cut through the sometimes bureaucratic red tape, as long as these establishments are following our new normalcy of doing business following the proper COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines.”
Under the governor’s guidelines, there is a long checklist of rules restaurants must follow.
Some of those include tables being six feet apart, no more than six people at a table, a one-way entrance and exit for customers with signs and sanitizer must be available at exits, entrances and the dining area.
Meanwhile, Kashouh said it feels great to have his customers sitting down and enjoying his food once again.
“If the look on my face doesn’t explain it, I am ecstatic because, you know, we have been waiting for almost three months to welcome people back at Nadim’s, and now we can get them back in.”
Kashouh expected Tuesday night to be busy. He said the restaurant is open until 8:30 p.m.
