HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As of Monday, spas and nail salons in the Commonwealth are back open for business.
The polish is on the racks and the chairs are ready for customers to make their way back inside nail salons today.
"I'm very excited. It's been quite a long time and customers have been waiting and I've been waiting to see them so very excited,” said Thuy Tran with Hi-Shine Nail Salon.
After being closed since mid-March due to coronavirus restrictions, Tran said it took a hard toll on her business.
“It's good for safety, but then as me as an owner, I get worried about the businesses to continue...Financially, it's very bad, but you know, we had to keep going and continue and waiting,” Tran noted.
Now with the wait finally over, customers can book an appointment online or by the phone while walk-ins are still a no-go.
Despite the restrictions, Tran told Western Mass News that they're very busy.
"People already booked the appointment, people called me, so we have a full schedule set-up ready for today and for the entire week too,” Tran explained.
After making an appointment, customers will come inside, get their temperature checked, and once approved, head on over to their seat.
"For the adult, if it's more than 102, then we can't provide the service,” Tran said.
Another requirement for customers is signing a coroanvirus consent form, something Tran said is significant in case they have to notify any customer about a health issue.
From plexiglass shields to limiting only ten customers coming into the salon at a time, Tran said reconstructing the area and following the safety guidelines is the top priority.
"Six feet apart, make sure that customers don't have the temperature when they come in, make sure everyone sanitizes their hands...In the salon, we have to wear masks, keep masks on at all times, wipe all the tables at all times,” Tran added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.