RANDOLPH, NH (WGGB/WSHM) -- It has been released that all of the people killed in that crash on Saturday were members of the Marine Jarheads MCA motorcycle club that includes marines and their spouses.
Two of those involved in the crash are from western Mass.
Those skilled in the crash were… 62-year-old Michael Ferazzi, 49-year-old Albert Mazza, 58-year-old Daniel Pereira, 58-year-old Joanne and Edward Corr, 42-Yearold Desma Oakes, and 45-year-old Aaron Perry.
Police said that 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield was driving a 2016 Dodge 2500 pick-up truck when he crashed into a group of 10 motorcycles driving the opposite direction.
The two injured are from western Mass are 45-year-old Joshua Morin of Dalton and 58-year-old Steven Lewis of Brimfield.
Morin remains at the Maine Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Meanwhile, Lewis has been treated and released.
One witness, Jerry Hamanne described what they saw at the scene of the crash.
"There were people all over the ground, motorcycle parts everywhere, and everyone was running from their cars with blankets because the traffic was stopped on this two-lane highway and people were all coming together to help out," Hamanne said.
Investigators said that all of those that passed away died from blunt force trauma.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
