NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first virtual commencement in Smith College history was held today to honor the graduates in the class of 2020 while following state protocols on social distancing.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the graduating class in the virtual ceremony - the first of its kind in Smith College history.
The class president of Smith College class of 2020 told Western Mass News that having Pelosi address the class made the day feel even more special.
"To see nancy Pelosi address us directly was so inspirational and just meant so much...we needed in our class to remind us that this day is real and that we’re Smith College graduates. That’s a huge deal and we’ve worked so hard. That we’re being recognized and even though it’s not in person the ceremony was still so beautiful," said Smith College's class of 2020 president Toula Sierros.
The college awarded 721 degrees to graduates from 41 states and 29 different countries.
Sierros also said Smith College plans to honor the class of 2020 in person at some point in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.