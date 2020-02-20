NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Speaker of the House will soon be heading to western Massaschusetts to serve as commencement speaker.
Smith College officials announced Thursday that Rep. Nancy Pelosi will speak at their commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 17 at the college's quadrangle.
At the event, Pelosi will receive an honorary degree, along with several other recipients, including:
- Gwen Agna, longtime Northampton educator
- Christiana Figueres, diplomat and climate change activist
- Cristina Jiménez, an advocate for immigrants
- Rev. Gloria Elaine White-Hammond, M.D., pastor and educator
- Hanya Yanagihara ’95, author
Smith College noted that this year's ceremony will be open only to graduates and their families due to limited seating.
(2) comments
Speak? It will be incoherent babbling at best.
Have they solved their racism problem yet?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.