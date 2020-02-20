NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Speaker of the House will soon be heading to western Massaschusetts to serve as commencement speaker.

Smith College officials announced Thursday that Rep. Nancy Pelosi will speak at their commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 17 at the college's quadrangle.

At the event, Pelosi will receive an honorary degree, along with several other recipients, including:

  • Gwen Agna, longtime Northampton educator
  • Christiana Figueres, diplomat and climate change activist
  • Cristina Jiménez, an advocate for immigrants
  • Rev. Gloria Elaine White-Hammond, M.D., pastor and educator
  • Hanya Yanagihara ’95, author

Smith College noted that this year's ceremony will be open only to graduates and their families due to limited seating.

(2) comments

UsernameMLsux
UsernameMLsux

Speak? It will be incoherent babbling at best.

Report Add Reply
UsernameMLsux
UsernameMLsux

Have they solved their racism problem yet?

Report Add Reply

