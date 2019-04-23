Narcotics investigation results in arrest of Easthampton man.

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation into drug distribution leads to the arrest of an Easthampton man.
Police in Easthampton tell us that a search warrant was executed at a home, located at 30 Briggs Street, following an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sales.
During their search of the home, police, along with members of the Northwestern District Attorney's Task Force, recovered drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, marijuana, 400 bags of heroin, and approximately $16,287.
Police also arrested 55-year-old Daniel Perras, who is being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin) and possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana).
Perras appeared in Northampton District Court on Tuesday for his arraignment, and is being held on $5,000 bail.
