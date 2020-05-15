EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is National NASCAR Day - and it's only fitting, since this weekend, NASCAR will become the first major league sport in the U.S. to reopen since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Many local racing fans are excited to see their favorite drivers get back on the track.
This comes after NASCAR suspended all races for two months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
There will be some noticeable changes for fans who tune in on Sunday.
No fans will be allowed in the stands - as the league works to keep social distancing protocols in place.
"I think it will be tough to do for the crew guys in the cup series because there are so many guys all working on the one car. You can't socially distance when you're working on one car," he said. "When you're racing, you don't have time to look at see who's in the grandstand, unless you're under caution or the beginning of the race. It'll be just a normal race for the driver, they're racing doing what they do...they'll be racing each other just like it's a normal race.," said NASCAR driver Tom Fearn.
The first race will be this Sunday at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. It will mark the first of seven races NASCAR plans to run over eleven days.
