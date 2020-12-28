NASHVILLE, TN (WGGB/WSHM) -- A follow up to the Christmas morning explosion that rocked the city of Nashville. While officials investigate what is believed to be a suicide bombing, many people are recovering from the traumatic experience.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with a nearby survivor, on her emotional story.
“I actually woke up around 3:30 in the morning and couldn’t go back to sleep. I don’t know why I just had this weird feeling and was scared internally.,” Nashville explosion survivor Malory Luciane said.
Luciane lived just four doors down from the tattoo parlor at the center of the Nashville bombing on Christmas morning.
“I heard what is now known to be gunshots,” Luciane said. “I didn’t know what it was. After the third time, I actually texted my neighbor and was like are you hearing this?”
Then just 30 minutes later, she heard a louder noise accompanied by a bright flash and windows caving in. She was worried her building was about to collapse.
“I was yelling at all my neighbors because they had all been asleep, and I'll be able to get out get out the building is collapsing. 9-1-1 is on the way, and they are all at a standstill. I remember trying to push people,” Luciane said.
Due to the location of their buildings apartments, no one was able to hear the loudspeaker warning residents evacuate. She viewed the fact that she was awake as a miracle.
“I don’t think you can be prepared for a situation like that. I think you just have to go to where it’s safe and go there,” Luciane explained. “I was in such shock still.”
The message she wanted everyone to know is that although it's good news that none of her neighbors were hurt, many are still struggling emotionally.
“I think people think because everyone says that you know, they just keep calling an explosion, but it was a bomb. Someone set off a bomb in my neighborhood. I know it’s mostly businesses, but that’s my home, and people live there. People's homes are gone,” Luciane said. “I think that we all just need to remember this wasn’t just a gas line exploding this was someone wanting to do damage, but if they wanted to hurt anyone or not doesn’t matter. They’ve now emotionally hurt so many people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.