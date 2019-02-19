SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The seventh man charged in connection with a reported 2015 bar fight involving Springfield police officers appeared in court Tuesday morning.
That suspect, John Sullivan is the co-owner of Nathan Bill's, where this all allegedly happened. He has been charged with assault by the attorney general's office.
Sullivan was in court for his arraignment, but right off the bat, Sullivan's attorney motioned to dismiss the charges. He claimed the attorney general's complaint against his client has little to no detail relating to Sullivan's participation in the alleged assault.
In the verbal volleyball match, defense attorney Jared Olanoff contended that the attorney generals office named Sullivan as a joint venturer in the alleged assault, but didn't list exactly how he was involved.
Sullivan joins a list of Springfield police officers charged in connection with the fight that allegedly happened outside Nathan Bill's when four men were allegedly beaten.
The attorney for the A.G.'s office claimed witnesses identified Sullivan at the scene as a joint venturer, thus providing enough probable cause to bring charges.
Judge Charles Groce ultimately decided that based on prior standards, the charges against Sullivan will stand.
"Upon a more fine read, there are more than sufficient facts here to meet the standard which again is simply, reasonably trustworthy information..so based on these findings, the defense's motion is denied," Groce said in court.
Sullivan was arraigned and he entered a not guilty plea. He is expected to appear in court again on March 15 for a pre-trial hearing. He was released on his own recognizance.
