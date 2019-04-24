SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The co-owner of Nathan Bill's bar faced a superior court judge Wednesday morning, arraigned in connection with the brawl happening near his business four years ago.
John Sullivan is charged with assault and misleading investigators, along with several past and current Springfield police officers.
Sullivan's appearance in superior court was much like his appearance in district court a few months ago - short, with a not guilty plea entered, and the same conditions of release.
Sullivan was released on his own recognizance. He's been ordered to continue to stay away from the victims.
The victims in this case are four men, who claim they were attacked by a group of police officers in 2015 after a confrontation inside Nathan Bill's bar.
The case moved from district to superior court when a statewide grand jury indicted Sullivan following an investigation by the attorney general's office.
The bar owner's attorney said that he has now seen the evidence the grand jury used to indict his client and claims it's not enough to render a conviction.
"Their standard of reviewing this is very low and again, my impression is that the grand jury thought there might be some sort of involvement based on some sort of circumstantial evidence as to where he was that night or who he was with, but that's nowhere near enough to convict someone of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt," said defense attorney Jared Olanoff.
Sullivan is due back in Hampden County Superior Court with the officers charged in this case on June 18 for a pretrial hearing.
Olanoff said that Sullivan will have to be arraigned separately in Worcester on the charge of misleading the investigator.
