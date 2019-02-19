The arraignment for John Sullivan the co-owner of Nathan Bill's is scheduled this morning at the Springfield District Court.
Sullivan is charged along with 6 Springfield Springfield Police officers in the 2015 brawl that reportedly left 4 people with severe injuries.
Sullivan faces charges very similar to the officers charged in the brawl as well.
Such as 4 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, 1 count of assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and 1 count of conspiracy.
In August 2017 an internal investigation was conducted by police on the case and Western Mass News obtained the documents.
Which heavily redacted, does not make it clear why Sullivan is now facing charges.
It doesn't mention Sullivan by name, only referring to a person police interviewed called 'Sully' who owns the bar.
The report states that Sully told police there was an argument at the bar but things settled down and one of the reported victims had been asked to leave.
That lines up with the victim statements, only that's where Sully's involvement in the report ends.
The report does not mention of him being involved in the fight.
