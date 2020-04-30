SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local restaurant is stepping up to help feed essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Nathan Bill's delivered meals Thursday to the Mental Health Association (MHA) for lunch, suppotring those working behind the scenes.
The appreciation for both groups was mutual.
Kimberly Lee with MHA presented owner John Sullivan with a plaque as a thank you for all the work they're doing supporting the community by donating thousands of meals to essential staff at Baystate.
Sullivan reached out to MHA after he heard Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno designating mental health workers as essential.
"It's very nice. In a time of COVID-19, when we're really being encouraged to stay apart, it's opportunities like this and examples of kindness such as what we see today from Nathan Bill's that reminds us of how much we really are all in this together," Lee said.
MHA is providing support services to anyone who feels isolated, depressed, or anxious during this time through a virtual program called Telewell. Just call (844) MHA-WELL to start the process. It can be access using a smartphone, tablet. or computer.
