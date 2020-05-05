SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's Cinco de Mayo, but for those looking to celebrate, coronavirus restrictions may be getting in the way.
Cinco de Mayo means food, drinks, and a whole lot of dancing.
"The staff has worked very hard preparing for this day today. We have sombreros, pinatas, I mean we got everything,” said John Sullivan, owner of Nathan Bill’s.
While bars remain closed in Massachusetts due to coronavirus restrictions, Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant in Springfield is finding a way to salvage the celebration.
"We moved the party to curbside pick-up and we have pre-sold taco kits, build your own taco kits, frozen margaritas, non-alcoholic, frozen drinks. Call ahead, order-in, we'll come out to your car and bring it to you,” Sullivan explained.
With already 850 pre-ordered tacos, Sullivan told Western Mass News they're set for a busy Taco Tuesday.
"We're expected to do over about 1,500 tacos today, on Taco Tuesdays, Cinco de Mayo, Corona de Mayo,” Sullivan added.
While the day is being celebrated at Nathan Bill's with food, drinks, and dancing, there's another operation going on to make sure first responders can enjoy the fiesta as well.
"We are delivering to Mercy Medical Center today, on top of Loomis Reeds Nursing Home and some other destinations we have planned for taco kits as well,” Sullivan said.
Realizing these first responders are working countless hours on this holiday, Sullivan told Western Mass News that they do not go unnoticed and will be served first.
"Over a hundred plus, retirement home over a hundred plus, we probably have about 300 tacos being delivered today,” Sullivan noted.
Sullivan said while this is a day of celebration, there is a deeper message during this pandemic.
"Just everybody coming together, working together, staying positive,” Sullivan noted.
