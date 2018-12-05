On Saturday, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation that Wednesday December 5th would be a National Day of Mourning to honor and respect former President George H.W. Bush.
That means the U.S. Postal Services is suspending regular mail deliveries today.
USPS officers will also be closed.
Officials say there will be limited package deliveries, to prevent interruptions in its holiday season operations.
State offices and the stock exchange are closed due to National Day of Mourning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.