SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's no secret that America is in the midst of an opioid crisis.
On Saturday, communities around western Massachusetts will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day.
Each year, this event leads to the safe disposal of thousands of pounds of drugs.
“Clean out your medicine cabinets or your relative's medicine cabinets of any unused prescriptions," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
The Springfield Police Department will once again participate in the National Drug Take Back Day tomorrow. They’ll be filling up boxes of unused medications at Central High School, like they did last year.
"Bring 'em to Central [High School] between 10 [a.m.] and 2 [p.m.] on Saturday. It's usually a really good turnout," Walsh added.
Turnout isn't just great there. It's great in Hampshire and Franklin County as well.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office saying last year's October take back day saw nearly 1,800 pounds of unwanted drugs safely disposed of.
Unwanted is the key term, according to walsh.
"It could be anything that is expired, hasn't been used in a while, whatever it may be. Take a peak around. If you have it, come drop it off," Walsh said.
So it's no questions asked if you take part in one of these drug take back events, but there's one thing you shouldn't bring with you.
"Just don't bring needles, diabetic or any other needles," Walsh explained.
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni runs his own take back day, but told Western Mass News that this national one is what spurred him into that action.
"In 2015, I went to a DEA take back. I was a new D.A., it was a Saturday. I didn't think there would be significant turnout, but there was a line of cars," Gulluni noted.
Now, Gulluni's seeing the impact in multiple ways, saving more than just a human's life.
"When we can get these substances out of people's homes, languishing, and into the right hands, so they can be disposed of responsibly, it's a great program. The other aspect of this, and why it's so important, a lot of these are harmful chemicals, especially when they get into our water systems," Gulluni added.
To find a take back location near you, CLICK HERE.
