ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our team coverage of severe weather now heads to the northern part of the state in Orange, where trees have toppled over and power lines have been pulled down.
The National Grid says 20% of Orange is without power.
That means 821 people are left in the dark.
The police department is warning residents the power could be out for a while, and residents should be careful with candles and to make sure the flames are completely out before they go to bed.
The National Grid is working to restore power.
Whipping winds have been the biggest problem.
Utility crews are not allowed up in a bucket truck if winds are higher than 35 miles per hour.
National Grid officials say it appears that the worst of the storm is over, but they still have a lot of work to do.
They say everyone could have power restored by Saturday or sooner.
