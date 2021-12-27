SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Starting Monday, National Guard members were deployed to hospitals across the state in an effort to help combat a serious staffing shortage.
Up to 300 members of the Guard are training this week to help support acute care hospitals, as well as 12 ambulance service providers across the Commonwealth.
That included 3 local hospitals. All Baystate hospitals, Cooley Dickinson, and Holyoke Medical Center will be receiving help as many hospitals have been operating well overcapacity.
Western Mass News reached out to those hospitals to see how many guards are expected to provide assistance.
Holyoke Medical Center received 10 National Guards that will be distributed across the hospital.
Baystate Health hospitals currently have 17 National Guard members deployed with 11 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, 2 at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, 2 at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, and 2 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.
According to Baystate's Senior Director of Security, Parking and Transportation & Emergency Preparedness Monica Wynne, these guards will start their shifts Tuesday at all locations after attending orientation on Monday.
Cooley Dickinson Health Care is still working out details.
