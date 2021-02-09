SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Guard and the Springfield Police Department are now on-site at the Eastfield Mall to help COVID-19 vaccinations run smoother.
This came after people have been reaching out to Western Mass News about long waits out in the freezing cold.
It seems like those efforts are already having an impact. We spoke to people who were vaccinated this evening who said wait times were no longer than 30 minutes, and everyone was waiting inside.
“I was very pleased when we arrived this evening that we could wait inside,” Springfield resident R. Laroy Mosier said.
It seemed like the chaos at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 vaccination site eased as the afternoon hit.
Western Mass News caught up with seniors and their families who say wait times Tuesday evening were just under a half an hour.
“They sent us to the inside over there in the mall in a heated space, and then they called us in like 20 minutes,” Northbridge resident Ritesh Patel said.
This came after Western Mass News found seniors on Monday waiting outside in the freezing cold for around two hours. The line was backed up again Tuesday morning as patients waited in the snow.
That led to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Governor Charlie Baker to deploy ten National Guard members to the Eastfield Mall.
Those members arrived on site Tuesday evening. Officials said the guard members will help administer vaccines. The Springfield Police Department will remain on-site as an additional resource.
Mayor Sarno said, “ SPD will work with the National Guard to assure that our beloved seniors are taken care of and are not waiting outside in the cold weather and that they are reassured that they will not lose their place in line.”
Western Mass News got answers from Curative on what they are doing to make operations more efficient.
They said in part, “we have adjusted the flow of our line to get patients inside the building faster and have adjusted our vaccination intake process to avoid wait in the cold.”
That’s something that seems to already be making an impact, pleasing many patients.
“I was concerned after seeing last night's television about people waiting two hours outside, but we were all inside so, there was no problem at all. I was ready to not stay if it was really bad, but it was not bad at all,” Longmeadow resident Leon Bailey said.
Some patients said they even had chairs this evening to use while they waited in line inside. For the people waiting in their cars, we heard someone walking around with a bull horn telling people when it was time for their appointments. We’re told by the governor's office the National Guard will be on-site for at least three weeks.
