WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The National Guard started setting up a coronavirus field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester on Monday.
The Guard trucked in cots, medical supplies, tables and other items needed to operate the 250-bed hospital in the convention center portion of the arena, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
The field hospital, intended to treat patients with COVID-19 should the state's hospitals become overwhelmed, is expected to be in service by early next week, said Anthony Berry, a spokesperson for UMass Memorial Medical Health Care, which will staff the facility.
The DCU Center was also used as a field hospital in the spring when cases surged, but was later dismantled.
