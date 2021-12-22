SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Governor Charlie Baker announced relief for hospitals experiencing a serious staffing shortage. Baker is deploying 500 National Guard members to help them with the increase in patients they are seeing.
Governor Baker hopes the National Guard members will provide local hospitals with some extra hands similar to how the guard members stepped up at the beginning of the year to help with the vaccine rollout.
"They actually saved the day. we were in unchartered territory for sure," said David Thompson, property manager for the Eastfield Mall.
The Massachusetts National Guard has continued to serve community members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of vaccine rollout, they jumped in to help local vaccination sites like the Eastfield Mall.
"They assisted with everything from administering the vaccines, parking cars, helping with the flow of foot traffic, signing people in," said Thompson.
Now, they're stepping in to help local hospitals and ambulance services that so desperately need extra hands.
"The Massachusetts National Guard is also due a tremendous thank you. From getting kids to school, to protecting small businesses, to now helping our healthcare providers. These citizen soldiers answer every call," said Gov. Baker.
Hospitals across the state are experiencing a serious staffing shortage. Couple that with the surge in positive COVID cases and now most are functioning well over capacity.
Governor Charlie Baker is deploying 500 National Guard members to help out 55 hospitals.
Locally, all Baystate hospitals, Cooley Dickinson and Holyoke Medical Center will all be receiving help.
"We are greatly appreciative to governor baker and the commonwealth for the ability to access the National Guard," said Dr. Lynnette Watkins, President, CEO of Cooley-Dickinson Hospital.
Dr. Watkins said they will be stepping into non-clinical positions.
"Such as food nutrition services, environmental services, areas that help a hospital run but that are not necessarily, at this point in time, providing direct patient care," explained Dr. Watkins.
Over at Baystate, a representative told Western Mass News they will be doing similar work for their hospital.
“Specifically with non-emergency transport between facilities, patient observing, security support, in-hospital transport and food service,” They said.
The National Guard will start helping hospitals on Mon., Dec. 27.
