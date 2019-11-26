SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A national helium shortage will impact this year's Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield.
The day after Thanksgiving tradition is expected to attract tens of thousands of people.
Parade officials expect a massive turn out with more than 50,000 people here on Friday.
'Cat and the Hat' will lead the way of the Big Balloons Parade in Springfield on Friday with people lining the streets.
The President of Spirit of Springfield, Judy Matt told Western Mass News only three balloons will be high in the sky because of a national helium shortage.
That comes with a hefty price tag.
"The government always regulated it but it's not regulated so the prices tripled. What we usually spend for the holiday just for helium and for this year it would have been 28 thousand and so we are not doing all helium," Matt explained.
With the helium situation, Matt said the cold air inflatables are a different kind of attraction.
"The cold air inflammable you use a generator and it keeps the fan and it keeps blowing it and blowing it," Matt said.
Looking ahead, Western Mass News meteorologist Dan Brown predicts the weather should make for a nice day for the colorful balloons to fly.
"Right now it looks like it won't be nearly as windy as Thursday it will still be rather blustery but the wind should be lighter on Friday," Brown explained.
But parade organizers and meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the winds, which may impact New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.
Those balloons are not allowed to fly if the winds exceed 23 mph.
"That's when the winds will be ramping up so the gusty winds which could gust up over 40 45 mph that could be problematic for the parade in New York City," Matt explained
But Matt believes if you're in Springfield or New York City, the balloons and floats will still make their way down the parade route.
"If we do have anything windy we will just pull them down closer to the ground and that is what Macy's is going to do to," Matt noted.
And anyone wishing to volunteer as a balloon handler on Friday in Springfield they're still looking for about 20 more people.
