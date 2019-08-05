(WGGB/WSHM) -- Cities and towns across western Massachusetts will soon be hosting National Night Out events.

National Night Out occurs annually in communities across the country. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to make those neighborhoods "safer, more caring places to live," according to the organization.

The gatherings often feature activities including block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, exhibits, face painting, music, and more.

Below is a list of some of the events happening locally and their dates and times:

AGAWAM

Tuesday, August 6 : 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - School Street Park

ATHOL

Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Masonic Lodge

BELCHERTOWN

Tuesday, August 6 : 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - outside Belchertown Police headquarters and Belchertown Senior Center

CHICOPEE

Monday, August 5 : 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Sarah Jane Sherman Park

EAST LONGMEADOW

Tuesday, August 6 : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - East Longmeadow High School

NORTH ADAMS

Tuesday, August 6 : 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Noel Field

ORANGE

Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Butterfield Park

PETERSHAM

Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Common (Main Street/Route 32)

PALMER

Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Palmer administrative building/police department

ROYALSTON

Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Park and Main Streets

SPRINGFIELD

Tuesday, August 6 : Times and locations below

  • 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -Calhoun Park, Jefferson Avenue
  • 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Marshall Roy Park, Carew Street
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Myrtle Street Park, Main Street, Indian Orchard
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Emerson Wright Park, Marble Street
  • 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Rebecca Johnson School, Catharine Street
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Nahorniak Park, Seymour Avenue
  • 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Trinity Church, Sumner Avenue
  • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Allen Park Apartments
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Outing Park, Saratoga Street
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - City View Commons, Federal Court

WARE

Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Greenville Park

WILLIAMSTOWN

Tuesday, August 6 : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Williamstown Police Department

If a National Night Out event is missing or a listing needs to be changed, feel free to email us so we can work to add it to the list.

For more information on National Night Out, you can CLICK HERE.

