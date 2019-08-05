(WGGB/WSHM) -- Cities and towns across western Massachusetts will soon be hosting National Night Out events.
National Night Out occurs annually in communities across the country. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to make those neighborhoods "safer, more caring places to live," according to the organization.
The gatherings often feature activities including block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, exhibits, face painting, music, and more.
Below is a list of some of the events happening locally and their dates and times:
AGAWAM
Tuesday, August 6 : 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - School Street Park
ATHOL
Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Masonic Lodge
BELCHERTOWN
Tuesday, August 6 : 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - outside Belchertown Police headquarters and Belchertown Senior Center
CHICOPEE
Monday, August 5 : 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Sarah Jane Sherman Park
EAST LONGMEADOW
Tuesday, August 6 : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - East Longmeadow High School
NORTH ADAMS
Tuesday, August 6 : 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Noel Field
ORANGE
Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Butterfield Park
PETERSHAM
Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Common (Main Street/Route 32)
PALMER
Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Palmer administrative building/police department
ROYALSTON
Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Park and Main Streets
SPRINGFIELD
Tuesday, August 6 : Times and locations below
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -Calhoun Park, Jefferson Avenue
- 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Marshall Roy Park, Carew Street
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Myrtle Street Park, Main Street, Indian Orchard
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Emerson Wright Park, Marble Street
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Rebecca Johnson School, Catharine Street
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Nahorniak Park, Seymour Avenue
- 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Trinity Church, Sumner Avenue
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Allen Park Apartments
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Outing Park, Saratoga Street
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - City View Commons, Federal Court
WARE
Tuesday, August 6 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Greenville Park
WILLIAMSTOWN
Tuesday, August 6 : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Williamstown Police Department
If a National Night Out event is missing or a listing needs to be changed, feel free to email us so we can work to add it to the list.
For more information on National Night Out, you can CLICK HERE.
