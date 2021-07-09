SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle series is coming back to Western Mass this weekend.
Many residents are planning on attending the Wick 338.
It’s full speed ahead for the world annual motocross showdown, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Jason Weigandt is the broadcast host for the Wick 338. He said, “This is the pro-national weekend so each class, there's two of them, are capped with about 80 riders and only 40 of those 80 each, will qualify for the main pro race."
Roughly 10 to 20 thousand people are expected to make their way to Southwick for the series on Saturday, and after years of experience, neighbors know how to prepare.
“I went grocery shopping. Tomorrow is the race, I got everything done today that I need to do, tomorrow I will be here. I will not be able to get out of my yard, so I prepare for that and I’m fine," said resident Nancy Detraglia.
The 45-year span event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many riders are eager to be back.
"We didn't have the event last year, we had a couple of races already in this championship that have come back, that we didn't have in 2020, and the crowds have been huge, there's a lot of pent up demand for outdoor activity, so we expect a huge crowd," said Weigandt.
The Wick 338 host explains what attendees can expect.
"You have two classes and they each race twice, so the idea is, if your favorite has a problem in one race, his weekend is not over, they come back and race two times and each race is 30 minutes which, especially on a track this rough, 30 minutes is about how long any rider can hold on, no matter how well prepared they are."
If you haven’t purchased a ticket, can purchase at the front entrance by general admissions.
You can also purchase one online at www.promotocross.com
