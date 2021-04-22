(WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or the DEA, has announced its 20th National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.
it will take place this Saturday, April 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Multiple locations across the region will be designated drop-off locations for the public to get rid of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications. The service is free of charge and no questions are asked.
Last October, the DEA's New England field division and its partners collected more than 57 tons of medication.
To find a drop-off location near you, CLICK HERE.
