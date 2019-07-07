LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts says that the damage in Longmeadow was not caused by a tornado.
Instead Meteorologist Frank Nocera with the National Weather Service in Norton says the damage was caused by a "wet microburst". They came to the conclusion after reviewing radar data and damage photos from the area.
But what is the difference between a tornado and a microburst?
A tornado is a narrow, violently rotating column of air that extends from the base of a thunderstorm to the ground. A tornado can be hard to see unless it forms a condensation funnel made up of water droplets, dust and debris. Wind flows into a tornado and debris is often laying at angles due to the curving of inflow winds.
A microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm. It is usually less than 2.5 miles in diameter. There are two different types of microbursts: wet microbursts and dry microbursts. Wet microbursts are accompanied by significant precipitation.
Unlike the rotating column of air in a tornado winds in a microburst fall straight down towards the ground and then diverge as the wind reaches the ground. Also unlike a tornado winds flow out from a downburst and debris is often laying in straight lines parallel to the outward wind flow. Winds in a microburst can reach up to 100 mph or higher, equivalent to an EF-1 tornado!
This is another reason why severe thunderstorm warnings should be taken seriously.
