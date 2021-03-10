SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you want to take your love for weather and science to the next level, we’ve got a way for you to do just that.
The National Weather Service is recruiting citizen scientists to join their network of weather observers.
The data gets used by weather forecasters and it’s even used by our Western Mass News First Warning Weather team.
Cold, wind, rain, or shine, every morning for the past 10 years, James Johnson goes out to check his rain gauge. He’s part of the network of weather observers that forms the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network - or CoCoRaHS for short.
“It's supporting the community, but most importantly, supporting science,” Johnson said.
CoCoRaHS is completely fueled by volunteers like Johnson, with a passion for weather and science. Their daily precipitation reports are then used directly by professionals such as Joe Dellicarpini, who works for the National Weather Service in Boston.
“We only have a number of automated airport stations that report precipitation so, CoCoRaHS stations really help fill in the gaps and give us the added detail that we normally can’t get for these reports. It really was critical for assistance with Massachusetts drought declaration,” Dellicarpini explained.
Broadcast meteorologists use the data too. Measurements only take a few minutes each morning, as long as the precipitation isn’t frozen. During the winter months, the interior tube is removed and snow and ice get melted down to its water equivalent ratio.
The data is then entered online or via smartphone app and when more exciting weather is occurring, you can submit that too.
“The observers can send what's called a significant weather report if something interesting is going on…Within two minutes, it's received at the National Weather Service office, so CoCoRaHS observers can also send in interim reports that also can include things like wind damage, flooding, or anything interesting that they think the forecasters might want to see,” Dellicarpini added.
Connecting the dots between reporting stations is important because microclimates exist.
“I am in the city of Springfield and our observations come from Westover…so the difference in temperature, the difference in rain, snow, and wind are quite different in the city than out in the open an airfield of Chicopee…I see a two degree temperature difference, on average,” Johnson noted.
Dellicarpini, who serves as the CoCoRaHS coordinator for southern New England told Western Mass News that even children can participate too.
“It helps them with math and science skills, so it’s been a nice thing during the pandemic to do as a family,” Dellicarpini said.
