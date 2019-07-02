Chicopee police report that all 911 calls nationwide down from an AT&T landline are being routed to regular business lines.
The calls are not going directly to 911 operators.
The Chicopee police department is warning all callers to be aware when calling 911.
At this time it is unsure what caused the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.