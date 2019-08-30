EAST LONGMEADOW (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, we told you about four new cases of the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, confirmed in horses in Massachusetts. One of those was in Granby.
In fact, 191 communities are now considered 'at risk' for EEE.
Today, we dig deeper to look at how to protect yourself and your family with minimal chemicals.
From sage to cinnamon to smoke, today, we look outside the box to help keep mosquitoes out of your Labor Day barbecue.
At A.W. Brown Pet and Garden Center in East Longmeadow, all things mosquito repellent hit you when you walk in the door.
Manager Kate Devine said that's because demand is high.
"Requests from customers for natural-based repellents of any sort has grown considerably," Devine explained.
Don't want chemical based products. Consumer Reports said look for specific ingredients, including some found in your garden or pantry.
"Some of the herbs and spices that are used include lemon grass, thyme, cinnamon, and clove," Devine added.
Yup, Devine said thyme, clove, and cinnamon.
"A lot of them have an analgesic property and it confuses their nervous system and the insects die or they don't know how to travel," Devine said.
Also, Devine told Western Mass News that citronella oil, an essential oil found in things like candles and tiki torch oil, is derived from the lemongrass plant.
"It gives off just enough oils to dissuade mosquitoes, particularly from invading in your environment," Devine said.
Devine suggested a more direct approach.
"You can also cut it and snip it and scatter it around your picnic table or barbecue area," Devine added.
A big seller is all-natural granules you spread in your yard, made with clove and thyme.
Smoke can also be a mosquito deterrent. The Farmers Almanac said add some fresh sage to your fire. Mosquitoes apparently hate the smell.
"Insects are very sensitive to sorts of smells just like our pets are and there are natural smells that they just don't want to be around," Devine noted.
The speed of the fan can also said to help deter mosquitoes, which are naturally weak fliers.
As for skin repellents, Devine said look for those essential oils and it wouldn't hurt to keep a basket of bracelet repellents to share at your Labor Day gathering.
Devine said if you have pets or children, make sure to read the label with any repellent to make sure it's safe for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.