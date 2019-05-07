SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are searching for answers after a murder-suicide involving three Navy corpsman in Virginia.
One of the victims was 23-year-old Meaghan Burns, who grew up in South Deerfield.
Investigators said Burns was one of the two women killed Saturday.
Burns was born in Springfield and her family moved to South Deerfield. She graduated from Frontier Regional High School.
According to the obituary, Burns loved the beach and enjoyed traveling.
Burns and the other victim, 19-year-old Shianee Soles of Washington, were both stationed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, VA.
Authoritie said that the two women were shot and killed at a 7-Eleven on Saturday night.
The suspect, 22-year-old Donovan Moora, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car nearby. He was also in the military.
Police in Virginia are trying to figure out what happened.
A celebration of life for Burns will be held. The details have not yet been announced.
