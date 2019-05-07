SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Navy sailor, originally from South Deerfield, has been killed in Virginia.
Meaghan Burns, 23. was serving at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center in Virginia.
Burns's obituary said that she was the victim of gun violence on Saturday.
Meaghan was born in Springfield and her family moved to South Deerfield. She graduated from Frontier Regional High School.
Western Mass News has confirmed with a South Deerfield funeral home that they will be holding her services. There's no word on details of those yet.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest and will have more information as it becomes available.
