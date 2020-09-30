CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Game one of the NBA Finals is in the books, and the Los Angeles Lakers were already off to a good start, snatching the 98 to 116 win over the Miami Heat.
The L.A. Lakers established themselves game one of the finals. Even though there are plenty of mixed feelings at Chicopee's Rumbleseat Bar & Grille, with the Celtics not in the finals, the majority of fans Western Mass News spoke with said they have their money on the team that won it tonight.
Buy at the same time, fans in western Mass. are a little bitter about the matchup considering the Heat knocked the Celtics out of the series.
"Even though the Heat beat us pretty decisively, I do think the Lakers with LeBron, and he does have a pretty strong supporting cast that is bigger than the Heat too," said an NBA fan.
With three-time champion LeBron James chasing his fourth ring, many fans have his back.
"Gotta go, Lakers! I have the Lakers, I think they’re just the stronger team," said a Rumbleseat customer.
Despite the odds bet against the Heat, only ranked fifth going into the playoff series, the lowest-seeded team to make a run to the NBA Finals since 1999, when the New York Knicks did so then, the team has been proving otherwise.
Something one local fan told Western Mass News he’s not overlooking.
"I think the Heat is an exciting team to watch, so it’ll be kind of cool to see. I mentioned Tyler Herro before, and it’s kind of cool to see the younger people rising," said a Heat's fan. "I just don’t know if it’ll be enough to overcome the Lakers.”
Whether you wanted the Heat or the Lakers taking home the trophy, fans Western Mass News spoke to said it's just great to watch the finals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just think right now, we need a little collective, something to celebrate together and be happy about," said NBA fan Christina Liacos.
Fans also said even though they wish they could be sitting courtside for this series, they're just thankful they have local restaurants to watch and enjoy.
