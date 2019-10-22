NBA is cracking down on sport fan conduct

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NBA is cracking down on fan conduct.
Western Mass News took a look at local sporting fan behavior and how it affects you and your family on the field and on the sidelines.
The NBA season opens tonight and the league has announced a new "Zero Tolerance" policy when it comes to unruly fan behavior.
Starting now any non-basketball related abusive or hateful language used by fans in the stands will result in them being ejected from their seats while officials investigate.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into local sports fan behavior and how it is affecting players and especially referees at the youth level.
Like this video when a parent's reacted to a call, they didn't like made by a 13-year-old umpire.
And now there is a national shortage of referees in America, some even call it a crisis.
According to the national association of sports officials, 80% of referees quit after two years and 75% say they quit because of poor treatment from parents, players, and coaches
Brian Connors, Board President with the Western Mass Basketball Officials told Western Mass News that fan behavior problems have been going on forever, but now they're getting worse.
"We ejected a parent, one of the players, and then another parent, and that was just one game, a 5th and 6th-grade game. This one woman was actually using foul language which was kind of surprising with the kids on the court, but they want to win, it doesn't matter how they do it they want to win," Connors explained.
Connors said his association came up with a new way to get referees to stay something new starting this season.
"We're going to have a mentor so they can call them if they have an issue with a fan, parent or coach so they can talk them through on how to handle a situation," Connors said.
A new effort to try and combat the fan behavioral problems something that doesn't only affect referees, but players too.
"I know that there are kids because of the pressure from the fans and the coaches, I know a lot of them have quit the game they don't want to be involved in team sports," Connors noted.
But Connors said with the NBA cracking down on fan conduct he hopes people will start to act properly at all sporting events.
"Officials are still people and we're doing the best job we can do and we're working as hard as we can to give you a quality game, we don't care who wins the game we just want the game to be played fairly and the kids to have fun," Connors said.
