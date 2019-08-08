SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to a story Western Mass News first brought you, about a fundraising effort for a new track at Palmer High School in honor of a woman who recently lost her life.
That fundraiser has now caught the eye of a celebrity who has given the largest contribution so far.
"It makes the world a better place when people just take action on their own," said Matthew Domnarski.
Domnarski lost his wife, Lisa, about two weeks ago after a tragic fall while she was feeding horses on their farm.
Both runners themselves, Lisa's final wish was to make Palmer High's track usable and safe and now, almost $90,000 has already been raised on Domnarski's GoFundMe page.
The largest donation so far is a $2,500 donation from former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal.
"I got the call from Country Bank. That's been really good about handling everything for me and I had to ask them a second time who exactly the donor was," Domnarski noted.
It turns out it's really from O'Neal. Domnarski received a letter from his business managers that said in part, "Mr. O'Neal was touched and expressed interest in helping to realize Lisa's dream...As a former professional athlete, Mr. O'Neal recognizes the importance of having adequate equipment to realize one's potential in athletics."
Domnarski told us he thinks O'Neal found out about the Palmer track fundraiser through Facebook. He said the post is being shared to thousands upon thousands of people.
"Everytime something like this happens, it's a nice surprise and it makes me feel a little bit better," Domnarski added.
Domnarski told Western Mass News it is touching for him to see the outpouring on social media - so quick and widespread for something that is so important to his family. He is hopeful that his fundraising effort will get even more attention.
"There's people from Palmer in a lot of important places and it's a good reminder if you grow up around here, you can be part of something bigger than just this little town," Domnarski said.
The GoFundMe has a target goal of $500,000. If you want to donate to the Palmer High School track fund, you can CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.