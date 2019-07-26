SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday, for the very first time, a golf tournament brought basketball royalty to town.
It all benefited the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.
MGM Springfield, nearly a year old, teamed up with the Basketball Hall of Fame to bring another first to the Pioneer Valley.
Tyrone "Hollywood" Brown, a former Globetrotter spoke about the event.
"We just here to have fun!" Brown said.
Western Mass News found immortals in the basketball world trying their luck not on the court, but the storied links of the Ranch Golf Club in Southwick.
Former NBA player, Ramon Sessions, one of the younger competitors and a bit star-struck explained the preparation for the event.
"I'm glad I practiced. It's a little hilly, you think you hit it straight then its 30 yards right, 30 yards left," Session said.
But he said he likes his chances.
"I try to stay away from the fore, but I think we'll hear a little of that today," Session noted.
Others like Coach Van Chancellor and Celtics legend Satch Sanders...not so much.
"I don't fall into that category of a great golfer," Sanders said.
Good thing for them, they have a little comic relief with Tyrone "Hollywood" Brown teeing off.
"I still hear it in my sleep," Brown explained.
But how confident is he about his swing?
"I have just a little more than Charles Barkley though," Brown noted.
Western Mass News was told money raised at Friday’s event will go to the Hall of Fame in Springfield and the Ray Allen's Foundation.
This all to help build the brand of basketball and youth in the area.
"Watching the new changes in the Hall of Fame, I'm looking forward to coming over when it's finished," Sanders said.
