BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NBA stepped up safety measures as teams continue to have players test positive for COVID-19.
This includes the Boston Celtics, who are forced to cancel both Tuesday and Wednesday's matchups.
This came after the NBA postponed four games this week alone, including three games for the Celtics. Now NBA officials met to discuss how to adjust the league's health and safety protocols.
Officials aim to create home or in-market bubbles, meaning outside of emergencies, they're asking players to avoid leaving their homes unless going to the arena or heading to essential go-to spots like grocery stores.
Now for the minimum of the next two weeks, pre-game meetings in locker rooms are limited to 10 minutes, masks must be worn, all other meetings with players and team staff must be on the court, or a larger space that allows for six-feet of social distancing.
Other seemingly minuscule, yet prominent gestures like high fiving teammates are gone. Players are only allowed to elbow or fist bump when socializing.
Also, on the road when traveling, players are not allowed to leave hotels, and can't have guests in their rooms. As for the restaurants that were originally approved those are wiped out too; teams cannot go to restaurants when traveling.
As for the Celtics, because they don't have the minimum eight players available for gameday, both Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls and Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic are postponed. Currently, seven players have been ruled out due to COVID.
